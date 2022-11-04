See full details
Space-junk anxiety deepens as China rocket falls back to earth

Fri, 04 Nov 2022

The Long March 5B rocket lifted off from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Centre in Hainan Island, China, on Oct. 31. (Image: Getty)
By Loren GrushA massive Chinese rocket booster is headed for an uncontrolled fall through the atmosphere in the next 24 hours, sparking concerns that pieces of the giant vehicle could crash to Earth.It’s the fourth time in two years a large Chinese rocket has headed for an uncontrolled impact and that has many space industry experts crying foul. Both the US and Europe adhere to a rule that any space debris that is disposed of over the Earth must not exceed a one-in-10,000 chance that it will cause an injury on the ground, a threshold...

Law & Regulation
Takeover of would-be seabed miner almost complete
Ian Llewellyn | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

The deal involves the issue of about 180 million Manuka shares to the owners of the privately-held TTR, about 37.5% of Manuka’s fully diluted shares. The deal values TTR at around $50m.

Sport
Business of Sport: six burning questions for NZ Rugby
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

NZ Rugby faces several quandaries – will it get the red card?

Markets
Airbus sees NZ as ‘test ground’ for zero-emission aviation
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

Airbus executive Anand Stanley says the country’s reliance on short-haul domestic flights and plentiful supplies of renewable energy make NZ attractive.

