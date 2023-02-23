Spark’s grey cloud not as bad as it looks

Spark CEO Jolie Hodson said that the company has a strategy for gaining back ground on cloud, starting with its new Auckland data centre opening in May. (Image: Spark)

Spark’s shiny new Auckland data centre in Takanini is set to open by the end of May and with it comes renewed space for growth in the telco’s cloud revenue.It was a half year of mixed results for Spark – numbers were sky-high, but mostly because of a one-off sale of tower assets. While mobile revenue grew nearly 9%, broadband and cloud shrank noticeably.On top of that, inflation and talent shortages are squeezing margins and half of that mobile growth came from the return of roaming.While it may not have been a banner half-yea...