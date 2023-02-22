Menu
Spark’s mobile phone tower asset sale bolsters books

(Image: Supplied)
Ben Moore
Wed, 22 Feb 2023
Spark’s books are strong in its half-year earnings, thanks mostly to the $911 million sale of its mobile phone tower assets, which offset a decline in the bottom line.The telco’s reported net profit for the six months to Dec 31 is a comfortable $837m.Stripping out the income from the sale of its tower network, and a one-off $52m provision from the offload of Spark Sport, the adjusted net profit is $165m, 7.8% down from the same period last year.Spark’s board has approved an interim dividend of 13.5 cents per share (cps), fully...
Primary Sector

NZ mines help OceanaGold surpass $1.5b in sales

The country's biggest gold miner has achieved record annual revenues.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
Media

NZME records $22.7m profit as digital income grows

The earnings figure was down slightly on last year’s $66m, but 4% higher when adjusted to exclude the one-off impact of the disposal of voucher business GrabOne.

Daniel Dunkley 3:30pm
Economy

Reserve Bank hikes by 50 basis points

The central bank said it would "look through" the short-term price pressures stemming from recent weather events.

Rebecca Howard 2:30pm