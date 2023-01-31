Task affirms earnings outlook, shares rally

Task CEO Dan Houden. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Task Group shares rose near an eight-week high after the firm formerly known as Plexure said it generated positive cashflow in the December quarter and was still on track to hit upgraded earnings guidance. The hospitality service firm generated operating cash of $538,000 in the three months ended Dec 31, taking its nine-month operating cash inflow to $9.9 million. After spending a net $617,000 on investments in the quarter, Task’s cash and equivalents were $21.6m. The company affirmed its forecast for revenue of between $59m and...