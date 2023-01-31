Menu
Task affirms earnings outlook, shares rally

Task CEO Dan Houden. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Tue, 31 Jan 2023
Task Group shares rose near an eight-week high after the firm formerly known as Plexure said it generated positive cashflow in the December quarter and was still on track to hit upgraded earnings guidance. The hospitality service firm generated operating cash of $538,000 in the three months ended Dec 31, taking its nine-month operating cash inflow to $9.9 million. After spending a net $617,000 on investments in the quarter, Task’s cash and equivalents were $21.6m. The company affirmed its forecast for revenue of between $59m and...
Politics

Chris Hipkins to meet Anthony Albanese

Hipkins is to visit Australia in his first overseas trip as PM.

Oliver Lewis 2:50pm
Retail

Hospitality industry counting the cost of flooding

More than half of the hospitality businesses surveyed have been damaged.

Rebecca Howard 2:40pm
Finance

Harmoney’s Australian loan book eclipses NZ

New Zealand lending stalled through the tail end of last year. 

Staff reporters 2:25pm