Tāwhaki may be a harbinger of a new NZ space age

Dawn Aerospace is a local company that is using the facilities, but there is also already international interest. (Image: Tāwhaki)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Mon, 12 Feb 2024
The Tāwhaki National Aerospace Centre at Kaitorete in Canterbury was officially opened last Friday, with its new sealed runway destined to be used by aerospace companies to test their craft.The centre was developed as a joint venture between the crown and two local Ngāi Tahu rūnanga to bolster New Zealand’s aerospace industry and provide revenue for the restoration of the surrounding area.It sits less than an hour south of Ōtautahi Christchurch, home of several high-profile local aerospace companies that are customers of Tāwhaki, such as...
