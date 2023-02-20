Telco network repairs at 90% after cyclone

(Image: Depositphotos)

Ninety percent of the telecommunications network knocked out by Cyclone Gabrielle has now been restored, according to the latest update from the Telecommunications Forum (TCF).The work to restore lost connectivity began 96 hours ago and has seen 414 cell sites restored to functionality out of 455.Nearly half of the cell sites still to be restored are in the Gisborne region.Northland sits at 95% restored, Hawke’s Bay at 93% and the Gisborne region at 80%.Wairoa and central Gisborne have calls, texts and data all restored, and fixed broadba...