Telco network repairs at 90% after cyclone

Staff reporters
Mon, 20 Feb 2023
Ninety percent of the telecommunications network knocked out by Cyclone Gabrielle has now been restored, according to the latest update from the Telecommunications Forum (TCF).The work to restore lost connectivity began 96 hours ago and has seen 414 cell sites restored to functionality out of 455.Nearly half of the cell sites still to be restored are in the Gisborne region.Northland sits at 95% restored, Hawke’s Bay at 93% and the Gisborne region at 80%.Wairoa and central Gisborne have calls, texts and data all restored, and fixed broadba...
Markets Market close

Shares fall as Ryman completes capital raise bookbuild

Ryman Healthcare drove much of the market weakness on Monday, as it completed the institutional component of its $902 million rights issue.

Dan Brunskill 20 Feb 2023
Finance

New insurance claims service will help homeowners hit by disasters

The new service has been set up using learnings from successful initiatives in place after other natural disasters.

Jem Traylen 20 Feb 2023
Listed Companies

Z's parent Ampol makes record profit

Ampol's net profit after tax increased 42% compared with 2021.

Ian Llewellyn 20 Feb 2023