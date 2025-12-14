Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

The experiment Down Under

The experiment Down Under
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. (Image: Getty)
The Washington Post
The Washington Post
Sun, 14 Dec 2025
Millions of Australian children awakened Wednesday with a case of FOMO. That’s because a new law went into effect barring anyone under 16 from having an account on any of the 10 most popular social media platforms.The first-of-its-kind policy addresses real and familiar problems. Children hooked by addictive algorithms spend too much time on screens, where they can be exposed to harmful content, including cyberbullying, body image negativity, sexual exploitation and glorification of suicide.But it’s not clear whether the ban wi...
Technology sponsored by
Fortify Your Cybersecurity
NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,408.14, up 1.23 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 6:10pm
Economy

Economy evolving as expected: RBNZ

“Growth is recovering”: RBNZ holds line. 

Rebecca Howard 4:10pm
Economy evolving as expected: RBNZ
Retail

Trade Me parent reports $113.3m loss

Titan Parent also finalised a 50% stake in Stuff Digital on July 1, 2025.

Jaime Lyth 3:55pm
Trade Me parent reports $113.3m loss

More Technology

Trade Me parent reports $113.3m loss
Retail

Trade Me parent reports $113.3m loss

Titan Parent also finalised a 50% stake in Stuff Digital on July 1, 2025.

Jaime Lyth 3:55pm
Why Health NZ abandoned Tuhi for Heidi
Policy

Why Health NZ abandoned Tuhi for Heidi

$150k AI tool proved unreliable as clinicians were already using commercial alternatives.

Cécile Meier 5:00am
SpaceX IPO plan puts $5 trillion of listings on the table
Technology

SpaceX IPO plan puts $5 trillion of listings on the table

It raises a dangerous question for all involved. 

Bloomberg 13 Dec 2025
It will soon be curtains for the movie theatre
Technology

It will soon be curtains for the movie theatre

Older generations can’t be bothered to go, and younger people want to stream.

The Wall Street Journal 13 Dec 2025