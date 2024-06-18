Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

The NZ cleantech companies trying to impress South Korea

The NZ cleantech companies trying to impress South Korea
NZ delegates visiting South Korea's E-Cycle Governance. (Image: Asia NZ Foundation)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 18 Jun 2024
A recent cleantech trade delegation to South Korea hopes the nation’s big corporations can now see beyond our primary products and hobbit-based attractions.In late May, the Asia New Zealand Foundation (ANZF) sponsored seven NZ cleantech companies that applied for the trip. The foundation’s senior adviser for business, Ethan Jones, said NZ had a reputation overseas reputation for being clean and green. "I think some of the NZ Story data says this doesn't really help us in the tech space," Jones said....
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Transpower goes into sales process for emsTradepoint
Energy

Transpower goes into sales process for emsTradepoint

Several expressions of interest for NZ's only gas trading platform.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Politics

Digital leaders want movement on government digitisation

NZ IT executives want a clear plan from the government on digitising public services.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Digital leaders want movement on government digitisation
Finance

Paul McBeth: Booster will defend FMA allegations

The FMA needs to move swiftly in its bid to be a related party pooper.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Booster will defend FMA allegations

More Technology

Digital leaders want movement on government digitisation
Politics

Digital leaders want movement on government digitisation

NZ IT executives want a clear plan from the government on digitising public services.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Netsafe brings back scam-busting bot
Technology

Netsafe brings back scam-busting bot

The AI tool disrupts criminal activity by wasting scammers' time.

Maria Slade 17 Jun 2024
$775,000 remains of Cryptopia's $28m in assets
Finance

$775,000 remains of Cryptopia's $28m in assets

$4.9m was spent on the liquidator-developed platform for account holders' claims.

Ben Moore 17 Jun 2024
Nvidia’s rise to US$3 trillion fuels ‘Jensanity’ in the tech world
Technology

Nvidia’s rise to US$3 trillion fuels ‘Jensanity’ in the tech world

At Computex, cheering, chanting fans followed the billionaire everywhere.

Bloomberg 15 Jun 2024