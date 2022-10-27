See full details
The rising importance of 'creative intelligence'

Ben Moore

Thu, 27 Oct 2022

Semi Permanent’s Simon Velvin said NZ should “apply not only new technology but also new thinking”. (Image: Semi Permanent)
Last week marked the 20th anniversary of Semi Permanent Aotearoa, the country’s design and creativity conference.This year’s event was held in Wellington and featured designers from global tech companies such as Netflix and Google, as well as local success stories including Sharesies’ general manager of design, Elaina Hamilton.The key message of Semi Permanent is that creative thinking can give businesses the edge they need to become and remain successful as expectations of customers, employees and society shift.As Semi Perman...

