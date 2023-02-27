Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Trade Window’s $20m capital raise falls well short at $5.4m

Trade Window’s $20m capital raise falls well short at $5.4m
CEO AJ Smith says Trade Window will review its strategy and cut R&D for now. (Image: Trade Window)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 27 Feb 2023
Digital customs and verification software provider Trade Window is looking urgently at cutting research and development costs and for new sources of capital after pulling in only $5.4 million in an attempted $20m raise.Announced on Jan 17, the $20m target was intended to provide cash for the company to continue operating for two years, based on disclosure last November that it was burning $959,000 in cash a month as it pursues a classic software-as-a-service (SaaS) model in which rapid revenue growth is pursued ahead of eventual profitability.T...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Markets Market close

NZ market drags lower as Michael Hill sparkles

NZ's domestic market fell almost 1% today.

Ella Somers 6:00pm
Wine Charts

Our drinks are getting stronger

The total volume of alcohol available is falling, but there are more spirits and less wine.

Andy Fyers 3:02pm
Retail

Shine bright like a diamond: Michael Hill sees record revenue

The retail jeweller has gained some extra sparkle from a record first half.

Ella Somers 3:00pm

More Technology

The Life Free

Review: Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra – better, faster, fiddly

The Korean giant crams top-tier tech into its new phone but it can be a challenge to use.

Ben Moore 26 Feb 2023
The Life Free

Could you be usurped by the latest AI sensation?

ChatGPT has its limitations. Long term, though, who knows how secure your job is?

Tali Rose 26 Feb 2023
Technology

Ben Moore: Cyclone Gabrielle and the failure in communication(s)

When the copper was removed, people were concerned about network resilience – but it was already gone.

Ben Moore 24 Feb 2023
Technology

Akamai to join cloud wave with Auckland datacentre

Akamai is building four data centres across Asia-Pacific.

Ben Moore 23 Feb 2023