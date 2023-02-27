Trade Window’s $20m capital raise falls well short at $5.4m

CEO AJ Smith says Trade Window will review its strategy and cut R&D for now. (Image: Trade Window)

Digital customs and verification software provider Trade Window is looking urgently at cutting research and development costs and for new sources of capital after pulling in only $5.4 million in an attempted $20m raise.Announced on Jan 17, the $20m target was intended to provide cash for the company to continue operating for two years, based on disclosure last November that it was burning $959,000 in cash a month as it pursues a classic software-as-a-service (SaaS) model in which rapid revenue growth is pursued ahead of eventual profitability.T...