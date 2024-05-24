Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

VeVe partners with K-pop superstars Blackpink to release digital collectibles

VeVe partners with K-pop superstars Blackpink to release digital collectibles
VeVe co-founder David Yu says digital collectibles give fans a new way to enjoy their passions. (Image: Supplied)
John Anthony
John Anthony
Fri, 24 May 2024
New Zealand’s fastest-growing business has partnered with one of Korea’s biggest K-pop exports to release limited-edition digital fan merchandise.Founded in 2018 by David Yu and Dan Crothers, VeVe allows users to buy, sell and interact with unique licensed virtual items, called digital collectibles, of their favourite characters and brands.Blockchain technology underpinning VeVe’s collectibles authenticates the content and gives it provenance through a digital transaction history.VeVe vroomLast year VeVe topped the Deloitte Fa...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Rio Tinto faces class action over Bougainville mine impact
Law & Regulation

Rio Tinto faces class action over Bougainville mine impact

Mining at the Panguna copper pit ended in 1989.

The Wall Street Journal 8:10am
Technology

Google builds first subsea cable connecting Africa to Australia

The continent is emerging as a new arena of global competition for influence.

Bloomberg 8:05am
Google builds first subsea cable connecting Africa to Australia
Business of Education Business of Education

School lunch suppliers set to lose half their business

Schools and private suppliers employ about 3,000 staff.

Cécile Meier 5:00am
School lunch suppliers set to lose half their business

More Technology

Google builds first subsea cable connecting Africa to Australia
Technology

Google builds first subsea cable connecting Africa to Australia

The continent is emerging as a new arena of global competition for influence.

Bloomberg 8:05am
Eroad CEO rules out dividends in the ‘short to medium’ term
Markets

Eroad CEO rules out dividends in the ‘short to medium’ term

The company was free cashflow positive this year, with big plans to invest for growth.

Ben Moore 23 May 2024
Business of Tech podcast: 2degrees' CEO on keeping telco competitive
Technology Free Sponsored

Business of Tech podcast: 2degrees' CEO on keeping telco competitive

From AI to satellite connectivity, telco is changing fast. How is 2degrees keeping up?

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 23 May 2024
‘Bite-sized’ digital content is past its due date
Technology

‘Bite-sized’ digital content is past its due date

How a company found success by creating content that brings people together.

Ben Moore 23 May 2024