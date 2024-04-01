Menu
Video games tax incentive working as intended

Video games tax incentive working as intended
Instinction developers Hasbane Interactive decided to stay in NZ due to the rebate. (Image: Supplied)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Mon, 01 Apr 2024
At least one video games studio has decided not to move operations to Australia following the introduction of tax incentives by the previous government.Rob Vickery, the founder of Hillfarrance, a venture capital firm that includes several game studios in its portfolio, told BusinessDesk the incentives for the industry are acting as intended.“There is a good strong correlation between the funding that we'll get from this rebate, and how it will translate into job growth, and how it will translate into bigger, more audacious titles, and...
