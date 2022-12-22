Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Vista inks digital deal with major North America customer

Staff reporters
Thu, 22 Dec 2022
Vista Group has formed a new agreement with existing customer Cineplex that will see it transition to Vista’s cloud platform.The five-year agreement will see the Canadian company move its 170 movie theatres and entertainment venues on to Vista Digital by November 2023, and Vista Cloud through 2025.Vista Digital is a platform for customer self-service across web, mobile and kiosks, while Vista Cloud is a software as a service (SaaS) product for the management of cinemas.Vista Group chief executive Kimbal Riley said that the deal builds on...
Law & Regulation

Huhu Studios liquidator: covid caused a 'financial disaster’

The company went into liquidation last month.

Riley Kennedy 4:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Sustainable Finance

NZ’s sustainable finance shift slipping behind Australia

Moving a slice of large KiwiSaver provider funds into private companies could help.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am