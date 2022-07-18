See full details
Vodafone NZ sells Aotearoa Towers for $1.7b to Infratil, InfraRed and Northleaf

Ben Moore
Mon, 18 Jul 2022

Vodafone NZ sells Aotearoa Towers for $1.7b to Infratil, InfraRed and Northleaf
Vodafone has sold its 1,484 passive tower assets. (Image: Vodafone)
Ben Moore
Mon, 18 Jul 2022
Vodafone NZ will sell its Aotearoa Towers unit for $1.7 billion to a consortium of investment fund managers and the carrier's existing shareholder, Infratil.  Global investment firms InfraRed Capital Partners and Northleaf Capital Partners will each buy 40% of the entity, which owns 1,484 passive mobile towers, while Infratil will reinvest its funds to take a 20% stake.The transaction values Aoteraoa Towers at 33.8 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), the same multiple as Spark’s own Towe...

