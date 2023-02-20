Menu
We killed copper, stranding thousands in a cyclone

Cutting copper wasn't a bad thing, but there were warnings that went unheeded . (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Mon, 20 Feb 2023
Anyone responsible for the success of a team will say the most important thing is communication.Somewhere along the line, the leaders of the team of five million seem to have abandoned that idea.I think I might have figured out when, too.Aotearoa New Zealand has one of the best fibre internet networks in the world, and our mobile is pretty up there too.Yet that doesn’t offer much solace for the thousands of North Islanders who spent days without being able to contact loved ones.Our telco industry is doing a bang-up job of fixing the probl...
Infrastructure

Draper: building resilience a double-edged sword

Trade opportunities are in North Asia, but NZ will have to do the heavy lifting.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Finance

Boardroom shuffle for Trustees Executors after red ink

The funds supervisory firm has posted its first loss in 14 years. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Ryman burned through hundreds of millions of dollars

Ryman Healthcare’s cardinal rule against raising fresh equity led to irrational decision-making.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am

