Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Why Rocket Lab’s space race landed it in Australia

Why Rocket Lab’s space race landed it in Australia
Founder Peter Beck said the Australian space industry is poised for rapid expansion. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Tue, 07 Mar 2023
Rocket Lab is launching a subsidiary across the Tasman to try and get a slice of the booming Australian space industry.The company is still in a ‘growth phase’ and posted a net loss of US$135.9 million (NZ$218.43m) on US$211m revenue in the financial year to Dec 2022, although it edges ever closer to profitability with US$500m in back orders.The inspiration behind the expansion into Australia is no secret – getting those numbers to keep going up.In Rocket Lab's year-end investor presentation, it noted the Australian govern...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Finance

Bob Jones vs David Henry gets another day in court

The hearing was held at the high court in Auckland today.

Riley Kennedy 1:30pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 07, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Bloomberg

China markets set for weak showing

A modest growth goal suggests massive stimulus is off the table.

Bloomberg 5:05am

More Technology

News in Brief

Chorus stops selling new copper connections in fibre areas

Where a fibre network is available, Chorus is withdrawing the old copper network.

Staff reporters 12:03pm
Markets

Rakon's outlook gets rosier

Rakon has lifted the bottom end of its forecast.

Staff reporters 10:10am
Markets

Pushpay slides after aborted takeover

The shares are still above where they were before takeover rumours started.

Staff reporters 06 Mar 2023
The Life Free

Could you be usurped by the latest AI sensation?

ChatGPT has its limitations. Long term, though, who knows how secure your job is?

Tali Rose 05 Mar 2023