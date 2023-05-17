Menu
World-leading AI platform aims to make companies' climate reporting pain-free

World-leading AI platform aims to make companies' climate reporting pain-free
Carmen Vicelich. (Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 17 May 2023
A new artificial intelligence-driven tool promises to take the guesswork out of climate reporting at a time when companies are still grappling with how to pull that data together.The Generate Zero platform, known as Footprint, was developed by New Zealand data analysis company Data Insight, which was founded by chief executive Carmen Vicelich about 10 years ago. She said it was one of the first such initiatives in the world.Generate Zero is now being spun out as a standalone company. It was formally launched at an event called 'From ideas t...
John McMahon named NZX chair
Markets

John McMahon named NZX chair

Recently reappointed NZX director John McMahon has been appointed the stock exchange operator’s chair. McMahon, who takes over effectively immediately, only rejoined the board last week and replaces James Miller who retired after 13 years on the board. McMahon&#39;s appointment c...

Staff reporters 4:18pm
Infrastructure

Govt orders action on Building Code protectionism

Building regulations giving NZ manufacturers a stranglehold on the market are under review.

Pattrick Smellie 4:10pm
Govt orders action on Building Code protectionism
Technology

Mixed pre-budget signals on video game rebate

A major industry transformation plan was quietly released on Monday, but why?

Dileepa Fonseka 10:05am
Mixed pre-budget signals on video game rebate

Mixed pre-budget signals on video game rebate
Technology

Mixed pre-budget signals on video game rebate

A major industry transformation plan was quietly released on Monday, but why?

Dileepa Fonseka 10:05am
2degrees ready to test satellite-to-mobile network
Technology

2degrees ready to test satellite-to-mobile network

The telco will send a test text over satellite next week.

Ben Moore 16 May 2023
Google co-founders gain US$18 billion as AI boost lifts stock
Technology

Google co-founders gain US$18 billion as AI boost lifts stock

Larry Page’s net worth increased by US$9.4 billion this week while Sergey Brin’s rose by US$8.9b.

Bloomberg 16 May 2023
We're missing out on $7.8b in the economy each year
Economy

We're missing out on $7.8b in the economy each year

NZ is dropping down the IMD World Digital Competitiveness Rankings. 

Bridget Snelling 15 May 2023