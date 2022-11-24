You can't magic up tech experience

Remote technology workers are filling the gap, but for big bucks. (Image: Getty)

Our top 200 tech companies generated exports worth more than $15 billion last year, up 9% from 2021, according to the Tech Investment Network’s latest TIN200 report.Those 200 companies, which exclude the tech multinationals and telecoms companies but include homegrown tech companies that have passed into foreign ownership, also increased their employment by around 11% to 62,718 – not bad in an extremely tight labour market.It’s great to see double-digit revenue growth across most regions, with a 26% increase in Otago/Southland...