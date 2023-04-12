A leak of files could be America’s worst intelligence breach in a decade

The Pentagon, Washington DC. (Image: Getty)

On Feb 26, officials from the SBU, Ukraine’s security service, came to a striking conclusion. Their own agents in Belarus had defied orders and attacked a Russian surveillance plane earlier that day. American spies were listening in. They noted the morsel of intelligence in a highly classified slide on the war in Ukraine circulated by America’s joint staff on March 1. Within days that report, and more than 50 others, had been printed off and uploaded to the internet. It appears to be America’s most serious intel...