Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Economist

A name may be missing from the annals of Imperial Rome

A name may be missing from the annals of Imperial Rome
The gold coin lay nearly forgotten in the Hunterian Museum for two centuries. (Image: University of Glasgow/The Hunterian)
The Economist
The Economist
Sun, 27 Nov 2022
Time and chance may erase all trace of even those who have been great in their day. And there were many opportunities for greatness, albeit fleeting, in the Roman empire of the third century AD. Between the reigns of Septimius Severus, who died in 211, and Diocletian, who came to power in 284, 33 men are known to have had their claim to rule – and with that, the title “Imperator” – recognised by the Senate of Rome. On top of those, a further 18 individuals (one was a woman) awarded themselves this title, set themsel...
Opinion

Greg Hurrell: An expat life: Qatar, extreme heat and limited alcohol

Having spent 25 years flying in and out of the Gulf states, Greg Hurrell knows what would-be rowdy western Fifa World Cup fans will face in Qatar.

Greg Hurrell 26 Nov 2022
Investments Free

Which credit problems will kill my mortgage chances?

Does having a credit card and paying it off every month benefit your mortgage payment?

Frances Cook 26 Nov 2022
Markets

Macquarie tells investors to ‘buckle up’ for a recession

Fund managers are holding on to cash and investing in bonds.

Dan Brunskill 26 Nov 2022

More The Economist

The Economist

Climate change will force farmers to reshuffle what is grown where

A surprisingly large share of farmland is used for crops that do not maximise nutritional or economic value. 

The Economist 20 Nov 2022
The Economist

A new type of air terminal opens for flying taxis

Urban air travel takes a step closer: say hi to 'vertiports'.

The Economist 20 Nov 2022
World

The dynamics of distrust at the G20 summit

As Joe Biden and Xi Jinping prepare to meet, South-East Asia contemplates with alarm a deterioration in relations between America and China.

The Economist 14 Nov 2022
The Economist

DNA grants a glimpse of Neanderthal family life

Work from the lab of a new Nobel prize winner doubles the number of known genomes from the early human species.

The Economist 06 Nov 2022