A new wave of mass migration has begun

St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador's capital, once fairly homogeneous, feels more like Toronto every time you visit. (Image: Unsplash)
Thu, 01 Jun 2023
Last year, 1.2 million people moved to Britain – almost certainly the most ever. Net migration (that is, immigrants minus emigrants) to Australia is now twice the rate before the covid-19 pandemic. Spain’s equivalent figure recently hit an all-time high. Nearly 1.4 million people on net are expected to move to America this year, one-third more than before the pandemic. In 2022, net migration to Canada was more than double the previous record. In Germany, it was even higher than during the “migration cr...
New code of conduct for online content planned
Media

New code of conduct for online content planned

An new independent regulator will police harmful content online.

Daniel Dunkley 4:50pm
Primary Sector

Aluminium spike generates Tiwai Point sales of $1.18b

Smelter production hit 334,000 tonnes last year.

Brent Melville 1:55pm
Markets

CBL executives remain silent as criminal case closes

The court was told CBL boss Peter Harris was in charge of and participated in all charges.

Victoria Young 12:30pm
