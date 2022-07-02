See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
The Economist

Alphabet is spending billions to become a force in health care

The Economist
Sat, 02 Jul 2022

Alphabet is spending billions to become a force in health care
So far this year, Google has injected NZ$2.7b into futuristic health ideas. (Image: File)
The Economist
Sat, 02 Jul 2022
RELATED
Rich countries pour heart-stopping amounts of money into healthcare. Advanced economies typically spend about 10% of GDP (gross domestic product) on keeping their citizens in good nick, a share that is rising as populations age. America’s labyrinthine health-industrial complex consumes 17% of GDP, equivalent to $3.6 trillion ($5.8t) a year. The American system’s heft and inertia, perpetuated by the drugmakers, pharmacies, insurers, hospitals and others that benefit from it, have long protected it from disruption. Its size...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Finance FREE
Money Answers: what's the best share investing strategy in a recession?
Frances Cook | Sat, 02 Jul 2022

Spreading your money through good quality companies, then leaving it alone for a few years is the boring but most likely way to build wealth for most of us. 

On the Money
On The Money: Air NZ's feeding frenzy, Kerry Prendergast's movie date, and more
Pattrick Smellie | Sat, 02 Jul 2022

In this week's OTM: Greg Foran's preference for pies, Kerry Prendergast's future at the film commission, a blast from the past from Enable Networks, and more...

The Economist
The great Silicon Valley shake-out
The Economist | Sat, 02 Jul 2022

We look at the world’s startups and identify the safe, the uneasy and the doomed.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

Sponsored
Investments to sustain the momentum of building in NZ

Classic Capital has opened its Land & Build fund to qualified wholesale and eligible investors.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.