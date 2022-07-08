See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
The Economist

Boris Johnson should go immediately

The Economist
Fri, 08 Jul 2022

Boris Johnson should go immediately
Boris Johnson has asked to stay in the job until the autumn, but he should go immediately. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
Fri, 08 Jul 2022
RELATED
Boris Johnson’s government has collapsed at last. For months Britain’s prime minister wriggled out of one scandal after another. Now, irretrievably rejected by his own MPs, he has accepted that his premiership is over. He has asked to stay until the autumn, but he should go immediately.Johnson was brought down by his own dishonesty, so some may conclude that a simple change of leadership will be enough to get Britain back on course. If only.  Although Mr Johnson’s fingerprints are all over today’s mess, the pro...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Law & Regulation
Convicted businessman fighting charities faces more sex charges
Greg Hurrell | Fri, 08 Jul 2022

A convicted businessman fighting two charities can now view the documents boosting or weakening the trusts' case for cutting ties with him. But he is facing further sex charges in court.

Law & Regulation
Feltex case funder escapes liquidation – for now
Victoria Young | Fri, 08 Jul 2022

The company formed to fund the Feltex shareholder class action has evaded liquidation after a judge today said he needed more time to read legal authorities relating to its defence.Joint Action Funding, along with Harbour Litigation Funding, had bankrolled the long-running case b...

Sport
Business of Sport: women's sport is on a roll – but what about rugby?
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 08 Jul 2022

The women’s sports equal pay bandwagon is gathering momentum but will our biggest national code get on board?

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.