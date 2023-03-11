Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Economist

China itching to join the trans-Pacific trade partnership

China itching to join the trans-Pacific trade partnership
Donald Trump called the TPP “a rape of our country”. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Sat, 11 Mar 2023
Donald Trump entered the White House in 2017 with a long hit list. The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a trade deal which he called “a rape of our country”, was near the top. Just three days into his presidency, Trump moved to kill it – and succeeded only in denying the United States its benefits. While the US ditched the pact, others defied expectations by staying wedded to it and the principles of free trade and multilateral rule-making it represented. Five years ago this week, ministers from the 11 remaining countries...
Finance

Dileepa Fonseka: Dileepa Fonseka: Not On My Balance Sheet!

Everyone wants to build back better but nobody wants to pay for it.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: Sailing, banking, consulting and more...

RNZYS in the red, public service chief in the flesh, bank profits and more...

5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: How KiwiSaver can help our infrastructure response

As climate change delivers more extreme weather, KiwiSaver offers a solution.

Warren Couillault 5:00am

More The Economist

Health

New drugs could end the world’s obesity epidemic

The long-term effects must be carefully studied. But the excitement is justified.

The Economist 04 Mar 2023
Cars

Could the EV boom run out of juice?

Battery-powered cars may go from 10% of global sales in 2021 to 40% by 2030.

The Economist 28 Feb 2023
Health

There's a worrying amount of fraud in medical research

There's a worrying unwillingness to do anything about fabricated data.

The Economist 25 Feb 2023
The Economist

In rich countries, the young are falling out of love with cars

The trend could have big political ramifications.

The Economist 24 Feb 2023