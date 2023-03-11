China itching to join the trans-Pacific trade partnership

Donald Trump called the TPP “a rape of our country”. (Image: Getty)

Donald Trump entered the White House in 2017 with a long hit list. The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a trade deal which he called “a rape of our country”, was near the top. Just three days into his presidency, Trump moved to kill it – and succeeded only in denying the United States its benefits. While the US ditched the pact, others defied expectations by staying wedded to it and the principles of free trade and multilateral rule-making it represented. Five years ago this week, ministers from the 11 remaining countries...