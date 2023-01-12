Emmanuel Macron unveils his pension reforms

(Image: Getty)

The French government has decided to go ahead with a controversial pension reform that looks set to divide the country and prompt social unrest. On Jan 10, Elisabeth Borne, the prime minister, unveiled the details of changes to the country’s mandatory pension rules. The fate of these measures will test Emmanuel Macron’s ability to continue to reform France during his second presidential term.The centrepiece is a raising of the legal retirement age from 62 to 64, by 2030. This measure is deeply unpopular with the French, but in...