Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Economist

Emmanuel Macron unveils his pension reforms

Emmanuel Macron unveils his pension reforms
(Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Thu, 12 Jan 2023
The French government has decided to go ahead with a controversial pension reform that looks set to divide the country and prompt social unrest. On Jan 10, Elisabeth Borne, the prime minister, unveiled the details of changes to the country’s mandatory pension rules. The fate of these measures will test Emmanuel Macron’s ability to continue to reform France during his second presidential term.The centrepiece is a raising of the legal retirement age from 62 to 64, by 2030. This measure is deeply unpopular with the French, but in...
Markets Free Market close

Elevated consenting numbers a nice surprise

Investors are waiting to see if tonight's US inflation data has any surprises.

Ella Somers 5:59pm
Business Free

Bounce back in job applications, back to pre-pandemic numbers

Seek says the number of applications per job ad showed the greatest monthly increase since 2020.

Staff reporters 4:40pm
Property

Townhouse numbers up 32%, as consents trend down

Multi-unit housing developments continue to be signed off in Auckland.

Staff reporters 1:10pm

More The Economist

World

What America’s protectionism means for the world

America's new protectionism risks sparking a global rush to industry subsidies and incentives that undermine the rules-based global trade system.

The Economist 11 Jan 2023
World

Companies must battle the beast of stagflation

They will face a toxic mix of high costs and low demand.

The Economist 10 Jan 2023
The Economist

India to become the world’s most populous country

China is now suffering from a demographic slump.

The Economist 10 Jan 2023
World

Why a global recession is inevitable

The world is reeling from shocks in geopolitics, energy and economics.

The Economist 09 Jan 2023