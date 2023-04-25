Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Economist

Everything about carmaking is changing at once

Everything about carmaking is changing at once
Elon Musk’s Tesla has kickstarted electric vehicles everywhere. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Tue, 25 Apr 2023
Going for a spin in the first car was a bother. The Benz Patent Motorwagen, which hit German roads in 1886, needed “stain remover” from a pharmacy for fuel, mechanical parts greased by hand, and oil and water tanks filled. Then you had to spin a large flywheel to start the engine, grasp the tiller that controlled the front wheel, and push forward the lever to engage a drive belt that set the vehicle in motion. Repeat the process every 10-15km when fuel and water ran out. Yet the freedom to travel by powering a carriage with an...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 25, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Jem Traylen: Let's have a smarter debate around farming

Hold off on the red tape cliches, please.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Let's have a smarter debate around farming
Infrastructure

Breaking down the barriers to electrification one boiler at a time

The cost of getting electricity connected to a factory can be a major brake on electrification. 

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Breaking down the barriers to electrification one boiler at a time

More The Economist

Is the worst now over for America’s banks?
The Economist

Is the worst now over for America’s banks?

A look at three institutions provides a sense of the damage.

The Economist 5:00am
The curse of civil war
Opinion

The Economist: The curse of civil war

In Sudan and beyond, the trend towards global peace has been reversed. Blame complexity, criminality and climate change.

The Economist 24 Apr 2023
What to read to understand poker, the finest game ever invented
Books

What to read to understand poker, the finest game ever invented

The six best books on the card game that has gripped generations of players.

The Economist 23 Apr 2023
Mona Lisa effect: the confusing global economy
The Economist

Mona Lisa effect: the confusing global economy

At first glance, the subject of the world’s best-known painting seems to be smiling.

The Economist 19 Apr 2023