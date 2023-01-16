Fixing Britain’s health service means fixing its family doctors

(Image: Getty)

Britons used to see the National Health Service (NHS) as a source of pride. It is now a source of danger. Leaked data suggest that in one week in December, over 50,000 sick people in England waited more than 12 hours to be admitted to hospital from accident-and-emergency (A&E) departments. The Economist’s mortality model echoes the warnings from emergency doctors: around one in four excess deaths in recent months is attributable to delays in emergency care.The scenes in A&E are just the most alarming symptoms of a health...