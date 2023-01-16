Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Economist

Fixing Britain’s health service means fixing its family doctors

Fixing Britain’s health service means fixing its family doctors
(Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Mon, 16 Jan 2023
Britons used to see the National Health Service (NHS) as a source of pride. It is now a source of danger. Leaked data suggest that in one week in December, over 50,000 sick people in England waited more than 12 hours to be admitted to hospital from accident-and-emergency (A&E) departments. The Economist’s mortality model echoes the warnings from emergency doctors: around one in four excess deaths in recent months is attributable to delays in emergency care.The scenes in A&E are just the most alarming symptoms of a health...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday Jan 16, 2023

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Trade Window needs capital – fast

Trade Window CEO AJ Smith described capital-raising as “an option".

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Economy

Welcome to 2023: what you need to know

Before you rush off to actually do some work, get informed with BusinessDesk’s ultimate outlook for 2023.

Victoria Young 5:00am

More The Economist

World

How food affects the mind, as well as the body

It turns out you are what you eat after all.

The Economist 15 Jan 2023
The Economist

America’s trustbusters plan to curtail the use of non-compete clauses

The clue is in the name. 

The Economist 14 Jan 2023
The Economist

Emmanuel Macron unveils his pension reforms

He wants the French to work longer. Good luck with that. 

The Economist 12 Jan 2023
World

What America’s protectionism means for the world

America's new protectionism risks sparking a global rush to industry subsidies and incentives that undermine the rules-based global trade system.

The Economist 11 Jan 2023