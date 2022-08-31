See full details
Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died

Wed, 31 Aug 2022

The former head of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, during the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in Moscow on May 9, 2017. (Image: Getty)
Wed, 31 Aug 2022
The two great heroes in Mikhail Gorbachev’s pantheon were 19th-century socialist thinkers, Alexander Herzen and Vissarion Belinsky, whose main concerns were the dignity of the individual, and whose books he knew almost by heart. When they appeared on the Russian stage, in Tom Stoppard’s trilogy “The Coast of Utopia”, he went to see them. At the end of the performance he was called on stage and given a standing ovation by an audience that, for the most part, had scarcely been born when, in 1985, he became the la...

Media
TVNZ scraps dividend as profit falls
Daniel Dunkley | Wed, 31 Aug 2022

CEO Simon Power has some concerns about protecting editorial independence in the merger with RNZ.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 31 Aug 2022

Don't mind the brisk breeze – spring is around the corner. Sit back and enjoy our daily quiz.

Finance Analysis
Rabobank came to farmers' rescue in June year
Jenny Ruth | Wed, 31 Aug 2022

Rabobank stepped up for farmers just as Kiwibank earlier was there for small businesses.

Sponsored
Swift successful tech migration has positive flow-on effects for customers

Vodafone New Zealand is now standing on its own feet, after completing a swift and successful major migration of its business management systems from its global parent.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

