How Elon Musk’s Starlink has changed warfare

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites. (Image: Getty)

It is one of the wonders of the world – or, more accurately, off the world. The Starlink constellation currently consists of 3,335 active satellites; roughly half of all working satellites are Starlinks. In the past six months, new satellites have been added at a rate of more than 20 a week, on average. SpaceX, the company which created Starlink, is offering it as a way of providing off-grid high-bandwidth internet access to consumers in 45 countries. A million or so have become subscribers.And a huge part of the traffic flowing...