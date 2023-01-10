Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Economist

India will become the world’s most populous country in 2023

India will become the world’s most populous country in 2023
The United Nations guesses that India’s population will surpass that of China on April 14. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Tue, 10 Jan 2023
By Brooke Unger: Senior digital editor, The EconomistChina has been the world’s most populous country for hundreds of years. In 1750, it had an estimated 225 million people, more than a quarter of the world’s total. India, not then a politically unified country, had roughly 200m, which ranked it second. In 2023, it will seize the crown. The United Nations guesses that India’s population will surpass that of China on April 14. India’s population on the following day is projected to be 1,425,775,850.The crown itself has li...
Economy

CoreLogic predicts building industry slowdown

Annual building cost inflation is expected to ease in the second quarter of this year.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Opinion

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka: Five big public relations trends to watch in 2023

Expect a new election battleground on social media.

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka 5:00am
Infrastructure

Best of BusinessDesk: Taxpayer biggest loser in Transmission Gully saga

Taxpayers should feel outraged at how poorly they’ve been treated in the never-ending saga to build Transmission Gully. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am

More The Economist

World

Companies must battle the beast of stagflation

They will face a toxic mix of high costs and low demand.

The Economist 5:00am
World

Why a global recession is inevitable

The world is reeling from shocks in geopolitics, energy and economics.

The Economist 09 Jan 2023
World

What the 'superforecasters' predict for major events

The experts at the Good Judgment forecasting service weigh in on the coming year.

The Economist 06 Jan 2023
World

Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty

Despite the avalanche of information about his crypto blow-up, one big question remains.

The Economist 05 Jan 2023