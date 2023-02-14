Menu
Moldova fears it might fall victim to a Russian coup plot

The president of Moldova, Maia Sandu. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
Tue, 14 Feb 2023
On Feb 9, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, said that he had informed his Moldovan counterpart of a Russian plot to destroy her pro-Western government. One day later, a Russian missile streaked across Moldovan airspace on its way to a target in Ukraine. That same day, Natalia Gavrilita, Moldova’s prime minister, resigned. Yet the cause of her fall was not the threat from Russia but rather soaring inflation, which has left huge numbers of Moldovans struggling to pay their bills.Dorin Recean, Gavrilita’s replace...
