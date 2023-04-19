Menu
Mona Lisa effect: the confusing global economy

Mona Lisa effect: the confusing global economy
Leonardo Da Vinci achieved the Mona Lisa's ambiguous smile effect with the use of sfumato. (Image: Getty)
Wed, 19 Apr 2023
What is Mona Lisa doing? At first glance, the subject of the world’s most famous painting seems to be smiling. Look again and her smile fades. When it next reappears, it is a different sort of smile. Leonardo Da Vinci achieved this ambiguous effect with the use of sfumato, where he blurred the lines around Mona Lisa’s face. No matter how many times you look, you are unsure of what is happening.The post-pandemic economy is like the Mona Lisa. Each time you look, you see something different. Following chaos in the banki...
Fox to pay US$787m to settle 2020 election suit
Bloomberg

Fox to pay US$787m to settle 2020 election suit

Voting machine maker Dominion alleged Fox defamed it by airing bogus claims.

Bloomberg 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Self promotion Free

BusinessDesk launches NZX coverage using ChatGPT

Artificial intelligence will summarise market announcements.

Matt Martel 9:00am
BusinessDesk launches NZX coverage using ChatGPT

