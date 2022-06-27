See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
The Economist

NATO holds its most important summit in generations

The Economist
Mon, 27 Jun 2022

NATO holds its most important summit in generations
A Spanish F-18 fighter jet prepares for takeoff last month. NATO leaders meet in Madrid this week. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
Mon, 27 Jun 2022
RELATED
When NATO published its “strategic concept” – a sort of vision statement – in 2010, things were looking good.“Today the Euro-Atlantic area is at peace and the threat of a conventional attack against NATO territory is low,” it declared. “We want to see a true strategic partnership between NATO and Russia.”That hope now seems outlandish; Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has just entered its fifth month. On June 28 NATO leaders will gather in Madrid to prepare the alli...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Transport
The $200m question: funding free public transport in Auckland
Oliver Lewis | Mon, 27 Jun 2022

A new report outlines four possible solutions to a $200m question.

Bloomberg
China’s Economy Improves in June From Lockdown-Induced Slump
Bloomberg | Mon, 27 Jun 2022

Relaxation of covid restrictions helped revive China's economy in June, but the housing sector remains sluggish, metal prices are down and consumers are wary about venturing out to shop.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 27, 2022
The Quizmaster | Mon, 27 Jun 2022

Don't forget to give our daily quiz a go. Good luck!

Sponsored
Investments to sustain the momentum of building in NZ

Classic Capital has opened its Land & Build fund to qualified wholesale and eligible investors.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.