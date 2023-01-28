Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Economist

Neurons shown to be not the only brain cells that think

Neurons shown to be not the only brain cells that think
The human brain is home to 86 billion neurons. (Image: Depositphotos)
The Economist
The Economist
Sat, 28 Jan 2023
Most people, if they think about the matter at all, probably think of thinking as something done by the huge network of specialised, electrically conductive cells that occupies the upper half of their skulls. And, as far as it goes, that is true. The 86 billion neurons in a human brain do indeed do much of the cognitive heavy lifting. But not all of it.Supporting them is a cast of three other varieties of brain cell – microglia, oligodendrocytes and astrocytes – collectively called glial cells (short for “neuroglia”, fro...
Economy

Air NZ says international departures may still be delayed

International flights in and out of Auckland are more complex than domestic flights, says Air NZ.

Rebecca Howard 1:50pm
Finance

Banks quick to offer flood relief packages

Banks quickly sprang into action to offer relief to customers hit hard by damage from the floodwaters.

Ella Somers 11:15am
On the Money

On the Money: Chippy meets the business world, Brad Olsen, David Attenborough and more

OTM this week: Chris Hipkins, Brad Olsen, SkyCity’s David Attenborough, and more.

Victoria Young 5:00am

More The Economist

The Economist

What to read to understand intelligence and espionage

The Economist's defence editor picks seven good books on spying.

The Economist 22 Jan 2023
The Economist

Which firm will win the new moon race?

Having three rival missions raises tricky questions about who owns lunar resources.

The Economist 21 Jan 2023
The Economist

Decades-old model of learning is under fire

Better artificial intelligence may result from new US research. 

The Economist 21 Jan 2023
The Economist

How Elon Musk’s Starlink has changed warfare

And the worries about what comes next.

The Economist 17 Jan 2023