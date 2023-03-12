The age of the grandparents has arrived, with its pros and cons

There are an estimated 1.5 billion grandparents in the world, up from 500 million in 1960. (Image: Depositphotos)

The most saccharine song of 1980 was There’s No One Quite Like Grandma, performed by the St Winifred’s School choir from Stockport, England. It shot to the top of the British charts as kids everywhere gave it to granny for Christmas. “Grandma, we love you,” they sang. “Grandma, we do. Though you may be far away, we think of you.”Today, as the once-cherubic choristers start to become grandmas and grandpas themselves, grandparenting has changed dramatically. Two big demographic trends are making nana...