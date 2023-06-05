Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Economist

The baby bust economy

The baby bust economy
(Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Mon, 05 Jun 2023
In the roughly 250 years since the Industrial Revolution, the world’s population, like its wealth, has exploded. Before the end of this century, however, the number of people on the planet could shrink for the first time since the Black Death. The root cause is not a surge in deaths, but a slump in births. Across much of the world the fertility rate, the average number of births per woman, is collapsing. Although the trend may be familiar, its extent and its consequences are not. Even as artificial intelligence (AI) le...
Ardern 'humbled' by royal honour
Politics

Ardern 'humbled' by royal honour

The former prime minister has been made a Dame Grand Companion of the NZ Order of Merit. 

Staff reporters 5:00am
Policy

Dileepa Fonseka: Forget big government – 'big neighbour' is more powerful

Big neighbour has been empowered by politicians to hold the entire country back.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Forget big government – 'big neighbour' is more powerful
Health Free

Honour for former Ryman MD

Simon Challies helped set up BrainTree in 2017 for people with neurological conditions.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Honour for former Ryman MD

More The Economist

What to read about villains in business
Books

What to read about villains in business

Four books and a TV show on corporate crooks.

The Economist 04 Jun 2023
Will the new Brent sink or swim?
Energy

Will the new Brent sink or swim?

The price of Brent crude has a decent claim to be the world’s most important number.

The Economist 02 Jun 2023
A new wave of mass migration has begun
The Economist

A new wave of mass migration has begun

What does it mean for rich-world economies?

The Economist 01 Jun 2023
Artificial brains are helping scientists study the real thing
The Economist

Artificial brains are helping scientists study the real thing

No model is perfect – that doesn’t stop them being useful.

The Economist 29 May 2023