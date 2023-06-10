Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Economist

Ukraine’s counter-offensive is gathering pace

Ukraine’s counter-offensive is gathering pace
A soldier aims a rifle during a military drill in the Ukraine. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Sat, 10 Jun 2023
“Events are developing very dramatically,” warned a Russian military blogger on June 8, as Ukrainian forces attacked Russian positions in Zaporizhia province. Ukraine had conducted “massive” artillery barrages before sending in tanks, the blogger said. Four columns of up to 120 armoured vehicles, each headed by a dozen or so tanks, were said to be advancing from Orikhiv to Tokmak, a town on the “land bridge” of occupied territory linking Russia to Crimea (see map below).The overnight advance in Zapo...
A closer look at the government's revenue – on a slippery slope
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: A closer look at the government's revenue – on a slippery slope

Businesses are not doing as well as the treasury thought they were.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: A basket of shares: the beginner's guide to ETFs

ETFs can be bought and sold on a stock exchange in the same way that shares can.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
A basket of shares: the beginner's guide to ETFs
Finance Free

Money Answers: I inherited $150,000, now what?

An inheritance can bring money and mixed emotions. 

Frances Cook 5:00am
Money Answers: I inherited $150,000, now what?

More The Economist

The rise of the uber-luxurious office
The Economist

The rise of the uber-luxurious office

How the top end of the market is defying the gloom.

The Economist 06 Jun 2023
The baby bust economy
The Economist

The baby bust economy

 The patter of tiny feet is being drowned out by the clatter of walking sticks.

The Economist 05 Jun 2023
What to read about villains in business
Books

What to read about villains in business

Four books and a TV show on corporate crooks.

The Economist 04 Jun 2023
Will the new Brent sink or swim?
Energy

Will the new Brent sink or swim?

The price of Brent crude has a decent claim to be the world’s most important number.

The Economist 02 Jun 2023