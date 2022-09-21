See full details
The Economist

Vladimir Putin's situation looks ever more desperate

The Economist

The Economist
Wed, 21 Sep 2022

Vladimir Putin’s situation looks ever more desperate
Western officials are anxious about the prospect of escalation should Russian front lines in the south collapse, enabling a Ukrainian ground assault on Crimea. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Wed, 21 Sep 2022
RELATED
Does Russia plan to declare a formal war on Ukraine and mobilise its reserves? "At the moment, no," insisted Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's slippery spokesman, on Sept 13, days after Russia's army was routed in Kharkiv province. "There is no discussion of this." Yet there are signs that the Kremlin is now pondering such a step. Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, was due to deliver a speech to the nation on the evening of Sept 20. As viewers waited for hours, Putin failed to appear. As this...

