The Economist

Was your degree really worth it?

Was your degree really worth it?
Better data is exposing which degrees earn their keep (Image: Getty)
The Economist
The Economist
Fri, 05 May 2023
Is university worth it? That question once seemed a no-brainer. For decades, young adults in rich countries have flocked to higher education. Governments have touted college as a boon for social mobility and economic growth. Yet as fees rise and graduate earnings stagnate, disillusionment is growing. A poll published by the Wall Street Journal on March 31 suggests a crisis of confidence has worsened: 56% of Americans now believe a degree is no longer worth the time and money spent on it.For an average undergraduate, at least, thi...
