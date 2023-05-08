Menu
What sort of king will Charles III be?

What sort of king will Charles III be?
The head that wears the crown seems to be wearing it far more easily than many of his subjects expected. (Image: Getty)
Mon, 08 May 2023
He came to praise his mother – and to bury suspicions. On Sept 9, King Charles III gave his first public speech as monarch. Explicitly, it honoured the queen – “my darling mama” – for her dedication, service and duty. Implicitly, it answered questions about what kind of king he is going to be and spoke, quietly, to some of the many criticisms levelled at him while he was heir apparent.The man who is now called king has long seemed uneasy about, perhaps even unsuited to, the job that 73 years ago he was bo...
Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges
Finance

Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges

Customers are switching to term deposits. 

Paul McBeth 11:00am
Environment

Wayne Brown wants storm resilience, not managed retreat

Auckland's mayor says the council is not responsible for compensating property owners.

Staff reporters 10:47am
Wayne Brown wants storm resilience, not managed retreat
Finance

Tower cuts profit guidance by $10m on back of large events

The cost estimate for the Auckland and Upper North Island floods is up by $100 million.

Staff reporters 9:50am
Tower cuts profit guidance by $10m on back of large events

