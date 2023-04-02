Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Economist

Where have all the sacked tech workers gone?

Where have all the sacked tech workers gone?
Many fired workers have been snapped up by industries that previously struggled to compete with the tech sector for talent. (Image: Depositphotos)
The Economist
The Economist
Sun, 02 Apr 2023
To understand the shift in tone that has taken place in Silicon Valley in recent months, look no further than Mark Zuckerberg’s declaration in February that 2023 would be the “year of efficiency”. It is hardly the kind of language to set the pulse racing – unless you are an employee on the receiving end of it.On March 14, Meta, the tech giant Zuckerberg runs, announced it would fire 10,000 staff – on top of the 11,000 it laid off last November.Meta is not alone. On March 20, Amazon, another tech behemoth, said...
ON THE MONEY: Bowker, Nashy, raising directors' fees, and more ...
On the Money

ON THE MONEY: Bowker, Nashy, raising directors' fees, and more ...

Troy Bowker tells us what he really thinks of Stuart Nash.

Pattrick Smellie 01 Apr 2023
Opinion

Tim Groser: UK joining CPTPP gives us a giant insurance policy

The UK remains the fifth largest economy in the world and its consumers have provided a market for NZ for 150 years. 

Tim Groser 01 Apr 2023
UK joining CPTPP gives us a giant insurance policy
Economy

Warren Couillault: Reserve Bank 'jawboning' must continue

Banking wobbles and contracting economies often lead to interest rate cuts.

Warren Couillault 01 Apr 2023
Reserve Bank 'jawboning' must continue

More The Economist

China-US contest enters dangerous new phase
The Economist

China-US contest enters dangerous new phase

Chinese officials rage at what they see as American bullying.

The Economist 01 Apr 2023
Will the recent banking chaos lead to an economic crash?
The Economist

Will the recent banking chaos lead to an economic crash?

So far, people seem remarkably blasé.

The Economist 30 Mar 2023
After Credit Suisse’s demise, attention turns to Deutsche Bank
Finance

After Credit Suisse’s demise, attention turns to Deutsche Bank

How serious are the difficulties facing the German lender?

The Economist 28 Mar 2023
Is a TikTok ban inevitable?
Technology

Is a TikTok ban inevitable?

What does TikTok’s grilling in the US Congress mean for the future of the app?

The Economist 25 Mar 2023