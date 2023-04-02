Where have all the sacked tech workers gone?

Many fired workers have been snapped up by industries that previously struggled to compete with the tech sector for talent. (Image: Depositphotos)

To understand the shift in tone that has taken place in Silicon Valley in recent months, look no further than Mark Zuckerberg’s declaration in February that 2023 would be the “year of efficiency”. It is hardly the kind of language to set the pulse racing – unless you are an employee on the receiving end of it.On March 14, Meta, the tech giant Zuckerberg runs, announced it would fire 10,000 staff – on top of the 11,000 it laid off last November.Meta is not alone. On March 20, Amazon, another tech behemoth, said...