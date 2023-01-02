Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Economist

Who will win the battle between bankers and budgets in 2023?

Who will win the battle between bankers and budgets in 2023?
Sharply higher interest rates are the result of the Fed, led by Jerome Powell, and its fight with inflation. (Image: Getty
The Economist
The Economist
Mon, 02 Jan 2023
By Henry Curr, Economics editor, The EconomistThe world economy is slowing and many countries risk falling into recession in 2023. In the US, sharply higher interest rates, the necessary result of the Federal Reserve’s fight with inflation, threaten to crash the housing market and raise unemployment. Tight money has brought about a strong dollar, which is exporting inflation to emerging markets and making their hard-currency debts harder to service. Europe is grappling with a severe energy crisis that is shutting factories...
Bloomberg

China faces deluge of covid deaths

China could see as many as 25,000 deaths a day from covid later in January.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Media

Best of BusinessDesk: Sky and MediaWorks

Rather than taking PE cash and going off market, it has chosen to bulk up and consolidate

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Tourism

The year ahead for tourism

Chinese tourists are staying away, but there are other drags on our tourism market.

Brent Melville 5:00am

More The Economist

World

National anthems have fallen behind the times

An improbably large number of national anthems drip with blood – the time has come to update them.

The Economist 30 Dec 2022
The Economist

Extraordinary lives we lost this year

The Economist honours the great and the humble lives that made their mark on the world.

The Economist 30 Dec 2022
World

Has China reached the peak of its powers?

Chinese President Xi Jinping has set himself up for a difficult year.

The Economist 29 Dec 2022
World

Britain is the sick man of Europe once again

As the Economist looks at the world ahead, it finds Britain will struggle to pep up its sluggish investment 

The Economist 28 Dec 2022