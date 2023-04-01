Menu
Why the China-US contest is entering a new and more dangerous phase

(Image: Getty)
Sat, 01 Apr 2023
You may have hoped that when China reopened and face-to-face contact resumed between politicians, diplomats and businesspeople, Sino-American tensions would ease in a flurry of dinners, summits and small talk. But the atmosphere in Beijing just now reveals that the world’s most important relationship has become more embittered and hostile than ever.In the halls of government, Communist party officials denounce what they see as America’s bullying. They say it is intent on beating China to death. Western diplomats describe a...
ON THE MONEY: Bowker, Nashy, raising directors' fees, and more ...
On the Money

ON THE MONEY: Bowker, Nashy, raising directors' fees, and more ...

Troy Bowker tells us what he really thinks of Stuart Nash.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Opinion

Tim Groser: UK joining CPTPP gives us a giant insurance policy

The UK remains the fifth largest economy in the world and its consumers have provided a market for NZ for 150 years. 

Tim Groser 5:00am
UK joining CPTPP gives us a giant insurance policy
Economy

Warren Couillault: Reserve Bank 'jawboning' must continue

Banking wobbles and contracting economies often lead to interest rate cuts.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Reserve Bank 'jawboning' must continue

Will the recent banking chaos lead to an economic crash?
The Economist

Will the recent banking chaos lead to an economic crash?

So far, people seem remarkably blasé.

The Economist 30 Mar 2023
After Credit Suisse’s demise, attention turns to Deutsche Bank
Finance

After Credit Suisse’s demise, attention turns to Deutsche Bank

How serious are the difficulties facing the German lender?

The Economist 28 Mar 2023
Is a TikTok ban inevitable?
Technology

Is a TikTok ban inevitable?

What does TikTok’s grilling in the US Congress mean for the future of the app?

The Economist 25 Mar 2023
Central banks face an excruciating trade-off
The Economist

Central banks face an excruciating trade-off

Just now they have to choose between financial instability and high inflation.

The Economist 24 Mar 2023