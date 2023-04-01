Why the China-US contest is entering a new and more dangerous phase

(Image: Getty)

You may have hoped that when China reopened and face-to-face contact resumed between politicians, diplomats and businesspeople, Sino-American tensions would ease in a flurry of dinners, summits and small talk. But the atmosphere in Beijing just now reveals that the world’s most important relationship has become more embittered and hostile than ever.In the halls of government, Communist party officials denounce what they see as America’s bullying. They say it is intent on beating China to death. Western diplomats describe a...