The Life

2024's vintage 'truly outstanding' – wine producer Indevin

Despite some early bad weather, Indevin's Patrick Materman says this year's harvest benefited from near-perfect growing conditions. (Image: NZME)
Bob Campbell MW
Sun, 21 Apr 2024
Most wines made in New Zealand are “vintage” wines. “Vintage” is a loaded word. It suggests superior quality when, in fact, vintage is simply the year in which the grapes were picked. Vintage is also another term for “the grape harvest”. New Zealand has just enjoyed the 2024 vintage. I use the term “enjoyed” advisedly. While there are inevitable exceptions, 2024 is an “exceptional” vintage, according to Patrick Materman, director of winegrowing for Indevin, NZ’s largest wine...
Kazaguruma: Wellington’s upmarket, authentic Japanese
Kazaguruma: Wellington’s upmarket, authentic Japanese

The fare – three set menus or à la carte – offers a memorable dining experience.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Maserati reveals all-electric GranCabrio Folgore convertible

The new model can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds.

Jet Sanchez 5:00am
Maserati reveals all-electric GranCabrio Folgore convertible
My Net Worth: Rob Vickery, founder of Hillfarrance Ventures

Big jump in graduation rate of at-risk US kids counts among his proudest achievements.

Ben Moore 5:00am
My Net Worth: Rob Vickery, founder of Hillfarrance Ventures

Review: Cupra Leon Sportstourer V e-Hybrid - good clean fun
Review: Cupra Leon Sportstourer V e-Hybrid - good clean fun

At the risk of sounding like a motor-industry apologist, you have to feel for those brands that made a huge effort to source plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars to meet a forecast increase in demand from the Clean Car Discount, only to be left all charged up and with nowhere to go in 2024...

David Linklater 14 Apr 2024