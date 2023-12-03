Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

Bill Foley's latest gift to NZ: The Runholder

Bill Foley's latest gift to NZ: The Runholder
Casually sophisticated, The Runholder sits on the edge of Te Kairanga vineyards. (Image: Supplied)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Sun, 03 Dec 2023
Texan billionaire Bill Foley may have made his most recent headlines by being confirmed as the franchise holder for Auckland’s new A-League football team and speculation that he may support – perhaps even build – the waterfront stadium that has bewitched Aucklanders’ imaginations for years.However, at the other end of the North Island, Foley has also been expanding the range of activities that make him one of the quiet forces building the tourist and agricultural economies of the Wairarapa.Had a local inhabitant of...
Waiheke's Tantalus Estate: a tantalising offer
The Life

Waiheke's Tantalus Estate: a tantalising offer

Bids close for the Waiheke Island estate in February.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Primary Sector

The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart

"At the end of a long day, I just want a beer," says Carlos Bagrie.

Brent Melville 5:00am
The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart
The Life Free Review

Born to be wild – Cupra’s sporty new hatchback

Cupra's little Born EV signifies a new life for the marque

Matt Martel 5:00am
Born to be wild – Cupra’s sporty new hatchback

More The Life

Waiheke's Tantalus Estate: a tantalising offer
The Life

Waiheke's Tantalus Estate: a tantalising offer

Bids close for the Waiheke Island estate in February.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart
Primary Sector

The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart

"At the end of a long day, I just want a beer," says Carlos Bagrie.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Born to be wild – Cupra’s sporty new hatchback
The Life Free Review

Born to be wild – Cupra’s sporty new hatchback

Cupra's little Born EV signifies a new life for the marque

Matt Martel 5:00am
My Net Worth: Laura Scampion, managing partner at DLA Piper
The Life

My Net Worth: Laura Scampion, managing partner at DLA Piper

"I won't be happy unless I leave the profession in a better position than I found it."

Ella Somers 5:00am