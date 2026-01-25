Menu
The Life

Counting the beats: The life of Stewart Copeland

Drummer and composer Stewart Copeland in Wellington with Sarah Tout. (Image: Stella Gardiner)
Greg Hurrell
Sun, 25 Jan 2026
The Police reunion tour of 2007 and 2008 was playing to rapturous sell-out crowds. More than 20 years after the chart-topping group disbanded, it was on one of the highest-grossing tours in history.But behind the scenes, the acrimony that had put an end to the band at the top of its game had all resurfaced.Drummer Stewart Copeland decided it was time to follow the Rolling Stones’ example and go into band therapy.On Jan 20, he took the stage at the Wellington Opera House and revealed how that therapy worked out. Have I Said Too Much? The P...
‘Neptune’s Fortune’: The wreckage of obsession
‘Neptune’s Fortune’: The wreckage of obsession

Sunk in 1708, the galleon San José attained legendary status.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Kiwis of the Caribbean: sun, sea, and serendipity

Neil Jackson ditches NZ and heads to the Caribbean for Christmas.

Neil Jackson 5:00am
Kiwis of the Caribbean: sun, sea, and serendipity
My Net Worth: Tracey Ryan, Aurecon NZ CEO

“I try to make every day in business a success for our people.”  

Jacques Steenkamp 5:00am
My Net Worth: Tracey Ryan, Aurecon NZ CEO

