Counting the beats: The life of Stewart Copeland

Drummer and composer Stewart Copeland in Wellington with Sarah Tout. (Image: Stella Gardiner)

The Police reunion tour of 2007 and 2008 was playing to rapturous sell-out crowds. More than 20 years after the chart-topping group disbanded, it was on one of the highest-grossing tours in history.But behind the scenes, the acrimony that had put an end to the band at the top of its game had all resurfaced.Drummer Stewart Copeland decided it was time to follow the Rolling Stones’ example and go into band therapy.On Jan 20, he took the stage at the Wellington Opera House and revealed how that therapy worked out. Have I Said Too Much? The P...