Grace period ends for EVs to start paying road-user charges

(Image: Getty)
Damien O’Carroll
Damien O’Carroll
Sun, 02 Jun 2024
From April 1, electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) became subject to road-user charges (RUCs), with owners being given a two-month grace period to buy their first RUC licence before enforcement of the scheme began.That grace period ended on Friday (May 31) and all EVs and PHEVs must now display a current RUC licence on their windscreen or run the risk of receiving a roadside police infringement notice, as well as an invoice from the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) backdated to April 1 and even late-payment penalti...
