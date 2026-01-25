Kiwis of the Caribbean: sun, sea, and serendipity

The Caribbean doesn’t just offer beaches, it offers moments that linger. (Image: Getty)

Escaping a New Zealand Christmas for the sun‑soaked Caribbean might sound unconventional, but it’s pure magic. Seven years after a balmy holiday that set the bar, we trusted the region’s promise of sunshine and set off – this time for San Juan via Dallas–Fort Worth. I’ve visited 15 Caribbean islands, some more than once. Now I get to return? The Caribbean doesn’t just offer beaches – it offers moments that linger: laughter with strangers, water that sparkles, islands layered with diverse cultu...