The Life

Kiwis of the Caribbean: sun, sea, and serendipity

Kiwis of the Caribbean: sun, sea, and serendipity
The Caribbean doesn’t just offer beaches, it offers moments that linger. (Image: Getty)
Neil Jackson
Neil Jackson
Sun, 25 Jan 2026
Escaping a New Zealand Christmas for the sun‑soaked Caribbean might sound unconventional, but it’s pure magic. Seven years after a balmy holiday that set the bar, we trusted the region’s promise of sunshine and set off – this time for San Juan via Dallas–Fort Worth. I’ve visited 15 Caribbean islands, some more than once. Now I get to return? The Caribbean doesn’t just offer beaches – it offers moments that linger: laughter with strangers, water that sparkles, islands layered with diverse cultu...
Counting the beats: The life of Stewart Copeland
The Life Review

Counting the beats: The life of Stewart Copeland

Police drummer has Wellington audience wrapped around his finger.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
The Life Review

‘Neptune’s Fortune’: The wreckage of obsession

Sunk in 1708, the galleon San José attained legendary status.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
‘Neptune’s Fortune’: The wreckage of obsession
The Life

My Net Worth: Tracey Ryan, Aurecon NZ CEO

“I try to make every day in business a success for our people.”  

Jacques Steenkamp 5:00am
My Net Worth: Tracey Ryan, Aurecon NZ CEO

