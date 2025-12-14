MG S5 EV Essence 62: the sensible option

MG S5 EV Essence 62. (Images: Supplied/Driven)

Pros:Impressive quality throughout.Genuinely engaging steering and handling.Comfortable and capable on the road.Cons:The infotainment touchscreen is a bit laggy.Styling errs conservatively towards the swarm of generic SUVs.It could do with a touch more power.The MG ZS EV was a watershed moment for EVs in New Zealand, dropping the gateway into full electrification to less than $40k, and while it had a lot of faults, I personally had a massive soft spot for it.Sure, its interior was packed with hard, cheap-feeling plastics, and it had a...