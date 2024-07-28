Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

My Net Worth: Brian Ward, Aroa Biosurgery founder and CEO

My Net Worth: Brian Ward, Aroa Biosurgery founder and CEO
Brian Ward says the Aroa role "is definitely the best job I've ever had". (Image: Supplied)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Sun, 28 Jul 2024
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Sun, 28 Jul 2024
Brian Ward founder Aroa Biosurgery in 2008. It's a soft-tissue regeneration company that develops, manufactures and distributes medical and surgical products to improve healing in complex wounds and soft-tissue reconstruction. He lives in Karaka on the southern outskirts of Auckland with his wife, Tracey, and his son, Tom.I enjoyed school. I was lucky, I went to Havelock North Intermediate and Havelock North High School in the years they opened. It was an interesting experience being at an intermediate school that was also a building s...
BYD-powered Toyota Corolla PHEV could get 2,100km range
The Life

BYD-powered Toyota Corolla PHEV could get 2,100km range

The 2026 Toyota Corolla could mark a significant turning point.

Jet Sanchez 5:00am
The Life

Touring the Waikato in a home-away-from-home

It's easy to see why motorhomes are finding a whole new fanbase. 

Helen van Berkel 21 Jul 2024
Touring the Waikato in a home-away-from-home
The Life

Review: I’m blue, big & brutish: 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron Sportback

The SQ8 is a very good case and offering for the ultimate EV SUV for Audi aficionados.

Dean Evans 21 Jul 2024
Review: I’m blue, big & brutish: 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron Sportback

More The Life

BYD-powered Toyota Corolla PHEV could get 2,100km range
The Life

BYD-powered Toyota Corolla PHEV could get 2,100km range

The 2026 Toyota Corolla could mark a significant turning point.

Jet Sanchez 5:00am
Touring the Waikato in a home-away-from-home
The Life

Touring the Waikato in a home-away-from-home

It's easy to see why motorhomes are finding a whole new fanbase. 

Helen van Berkel 21 Jul 2024
Review: I’m blue, big & brutish: 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron Sportback
The Life

Review: I’m blue, big & brutish: 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron Sportback

The SQ8 is a very good case and offering for the ultimate EV SUV for Audi aficionados.

Dean Evans 21 Jul 2024
Review: Cassia turns 10. It is still as good as ever
The Life Free

Review: Cassia turns 10. It is still as good as ever

The iconic Indian fine-dining restaurant remains fresh and delicious.

Matt Martel 21 Jul 2024